Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.33. Truist Financial reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. Truist Financial has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 44.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $986,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.