Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMN. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.