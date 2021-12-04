Merilee Buckley Sells 908 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $208,608.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $231.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average is $210.73. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.22 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

