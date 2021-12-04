Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of UTRS stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $10.37.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTRS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

