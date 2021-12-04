Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.08

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.08 and traded as low as C$6.88. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 36,967 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RAY.A. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In related news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$551,632.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,469,842.58.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

