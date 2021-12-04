Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.88.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

