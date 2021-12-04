Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Citigroup

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.28.

MRVL stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,213,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

