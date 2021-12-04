United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Michael Hogan Purchases 10,000 Shares

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Michael Hogan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Hogan bought 10,000 shares of United Insurance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00.

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.15 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Insurance by 948.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 700.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 116,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

UIHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

