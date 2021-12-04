Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

