Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Michael T. Putziger Acquires 911 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Michael T. Putziger bought 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EBTC stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $466.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $42.75.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.