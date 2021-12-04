Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Hector Colon Buys 675 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Hector Colon acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $74.19 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCBS. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

