Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Hector Colon Buys 675 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Hector Colon acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $74.19 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99.
Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.
About Nicolet Bankshares
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
