Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Insider Aron R. English Acquires 13,836 Shares

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) insider Aron R. English acquired 13,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $73,330.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $6.82 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANEB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $22,803,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

