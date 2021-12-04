Scorum Coins 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,379.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $3,379.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.60 or 0.08290983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00082576 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,356.77 or 0.99891582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

