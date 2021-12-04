Head to Head Review: Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) vs. Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Eneti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eneti 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.91%. Eneti has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 148.95%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation -9.67% -3.24% -1.43% Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74%

Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Tsakos Energy Navigation pays out -4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eneti pays out -0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tsakos Energy Navigation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Eneti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $644.14 million 0.20 $24.00 million ($4.94) -1.45 Eneti $163.73 million 0.54 -$671.98 million ($38.99) -0.20

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Tsakos Energy Navigation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Eneti on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.