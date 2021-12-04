GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $485,168.53 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 26% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $485,168.53 and $9,443.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,408.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.78 or 0.08369409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.00323979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $453.03 or 0.00955600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00076997 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00420542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.53 or 0.00258462 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

