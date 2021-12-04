Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

CCO stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.49.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,373 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 828,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

