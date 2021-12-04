Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Decreases By 25.5%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of RRSSF opened at 0.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.57. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.16 and a 1-year high of 0.89.
Neometals Company Profile
