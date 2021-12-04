NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) traded down 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. 30,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

