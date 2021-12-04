Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) were up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 8,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.52% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

