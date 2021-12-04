Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading Down 2.4%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) shares dropped 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 329.30 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31). Approximately 447,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 507,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 390.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Kate Swann acquired 27,757 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £79,662.59 ($104,079.68).

