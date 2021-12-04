DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) General Counsel Alan Shapiro Sells 40,000 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

