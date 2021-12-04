Brokerages Set Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target at $14.98

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.98.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Momo stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.23. Momo has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Momo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Momo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Momo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Momo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

