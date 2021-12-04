Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.86. AeroVironment reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,591.67 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

