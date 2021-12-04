Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Receives C$13.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

PSI stock opened at C$10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.95. The stock has a market cap of C$831.72 million and a PE ratio of 40.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.74.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 0.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

