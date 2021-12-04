-$0.26 EPS Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 21,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,619,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $94,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after buying an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,798,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.