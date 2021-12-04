CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CEO Purchases $14,070.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) CEO Mike Maddox bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $14,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $740.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.32.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

