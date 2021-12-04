Erin Jennifer Roth Purchases 1,568 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) EVP Erin Jennifer Roth bought 1,568 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $15,005.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IEA opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $99,000.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

