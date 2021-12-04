Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases $17,440.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $17,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Savara by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

