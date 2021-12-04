Robert D. Johnson Sells 500 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $19,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.