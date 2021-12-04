Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Insider Sells $20,690.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) insider Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $20,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Eugenie Levin sold 1,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $125,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $122,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Eugenie Levin sold 1,883 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $45,474.45.

On Monday, October 18th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $66,120.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Eugenie Levin sold 100 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Eugenie Levin sold 3,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,360,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $8,799,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

