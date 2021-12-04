Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 17,480 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,779,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

