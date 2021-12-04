Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.81. 821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.