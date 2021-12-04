Short Interest in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Drops By 20.6%

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 412,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TJX Companies has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

