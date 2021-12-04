Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Declares $0.22 Semi-Annual Dividend

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Independence has increased its dividend payment by 175.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of IHC stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. Independence has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.43.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Independence had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 35.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Independence by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence by 3.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 171.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 103.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

