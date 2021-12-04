Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

NYSE SNV opened at $45.34 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

