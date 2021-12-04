Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
Synovus Financial has raised its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.
NYSE SNV opened at $45.34 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.
In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.