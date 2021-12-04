AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AXIS Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.