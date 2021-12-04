Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,595 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 600,072 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

NYSE IBM opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $137.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

