Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.32 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

