Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter worth $48,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Metacrine by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCR. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Metacrine stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Metacrine, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

In other Metacrine news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $805,593.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

