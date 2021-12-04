Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $160,000 in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.58. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.04%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

