Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Höegh LNG Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 277.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,660 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.