Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Director Ian Slater Sells 400,000 Shares

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC) Director Ian Slater sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,000,000.

Libero Copper & Gold stock opened at C$0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of C$20.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. Libero Copper & Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$0.89.

Get Libero Copper & Gold alerts:

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.