IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Insider Mark Welton Sells 10,016 Shares

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IMAX stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.59.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
