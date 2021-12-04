Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Insider Itzhak Goldberg Sells 38,867 Shares

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 38,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $137,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Itzhak Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of Angion Biomedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $136,328.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $3.34 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 3,474.84% and a negative return on equity of 233.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

