2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Director Alexis Maybank Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TWOU opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80. 2U, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $59.74.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in 2U by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 2U by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.