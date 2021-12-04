Vabble Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $392,988.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00233724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

