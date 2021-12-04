AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) by 86.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,883 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,842,000. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

