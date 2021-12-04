SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives $66.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

