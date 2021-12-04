Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post sales of $7.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.90 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $21.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 million to $21.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.16 million, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $34.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRTS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRTS opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 million, a P/E ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

