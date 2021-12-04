AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $31,667,421.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,939,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,841,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.66, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.